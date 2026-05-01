California Latino Voters Would Be Wise to Remember Xavier Becerra’s Herbalife Scandal

Xavier Becerra wants to be the first Latino governor of California in more than 150 years. He is running on biography, on representation, on the idea that a son of Mexican immigrants who climbed from a one-room apartment to the Biden Cabinet is uniquely positioned to fight for working Latino families against corporate exploitation and Republican villainy.

It is a powerful pitch. It also raises an uncomfortable question for the voters he is courting most aggressively: when Latino families in his own backyard were being systematically separated from their savings by a multi-level marketing operation headquartered in his congressional district, whose side did Xavier Becerra take?

Read More: https://conservativeplaylist.com/california-latino-voters-would-be-wise-to-remember-xavier-becerras-herbalife-scandal/