California Latino Voters Would Be Wise to Remember Xavier Becerra’s Herbalife Scandal

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Xavier Becerra wants to be the first Latino governor of California in more than 150 years. He is running on biography, on representation, on the idea that a son of Mexican immigrants who climbed from a one-room apartment to the Biden Cabinet is uniquely positioned to fight for working Latino families against corporate exploitation and Republican villainy.
It is a powerful pitch. It also raises an uncomfortable question for the voters he is courting most aggressively: when Latino families in his own backyard were being systematically separated from their savings by a multi-level marketing operation headquartered in his congressional district, whose side did Xavier Becerra take?
Read More: https://conservativeplaylist.com/california-latino-voters-would-be-wise-to-remember-xavier-becerras-herbalife-scandal/