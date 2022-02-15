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Royal Babylon - The Criminal Record of the British Monarchy by Heathcote Williams [2012 - Margaret Cox]
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51 views • February 15, 2022
https://vimeo.com/48197993
A series of 16 short films each detailing a crime of the British monarchy, based on Heathcote Williams' poem "Royal Babylon: The Criminal Record of the British Monarchy":
- RB opening
- The Sex Pistols argument
- Killing an Ibis
- Mad Monarchs
- Michael X
- Harry Trouble
- I Danced With A Man
- Foot in Mouth
- Folk on the Hill
- Knighthoods
- Milton Gas
- Glitter Freeze
- Swift Justice
- Raj Doubt
- Gaunt etc
- Koh I Noor
- Paine & Thoth/Blake Acres Zappa
A series of 16 short films each detailing a crime of the British monarchy, based on Heathcote Williams' poem "Royal Babylon: The Criminal Record of the British Monarchy":
- RB opening
- The Sex Pistols argument
- Killing an Ibis
- Mad Monarchs
- Michael X
- Harry Trouble
- I Danced With A Man
- Foot in Mouth
- Folk on the Hill
- Knighthoods
- Milton Gas
- Glitter Freeze
- Swift Justice
- Raj Doubt
- Gaunt etc
- Koh I Noor
- Paine & Thoth/Blake Acres Zappa
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