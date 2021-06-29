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Aminutetomidnite: A Global Med Dictatorship is Rising. Why Do So Few People See It? [28.06.2021]
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40 views • June 29, 2021
What I am seeing unfolding on a global scale concerns me greatly.
In the past we have seen totalitarian regimes with despotic leaders rise to rule a country, or a block of countries, but never before have we seen a worldwide dictatorship.
Yet it appears that we are currently heading in that direction via medical decrees (lockdowns, masks, social distancing, vaccine passports etc) and mandatory or “coerced” vaccinations.
Yet few people actually see what is happening. Nor do they see the trans-humanist agenda behind it.
(scroll down to the bottom of the article for Main video)
https://aminutetomidnite.com/nwo-news/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
In the past we have seen totalitarian regimes with despotic leaders rise to rule a country, or a block of countries, but never before have we seen a worldwide dictatorship.
Yet it appears that we are currently heading in that direction.
Here is a link to the article associated with this video
https://aminutetomidnite.com/nwo-news/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
Posted on June 28, 2021 by Tony Koretz
https://aminutetomidnite.com/2021/06/28/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
https://videos.files.wordpress.com/WNVzjbAK/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising.-why-do-so-few-people-see-it_m4v_dvd.mp4
About Tony Koretz
A dedicated musician and audio engineer with a passion for all things related to sound and music, with a desire to see these things used for the Kingdom Of God. I have given years to this pursuit and to improving my skills in these areas. Having worked as a tech in the audio side of television, music, voice over, sound effects, sound for video, and all manner of other audio recording, mixing and mastering projects; I began to apply my knowledge of these to the creating of the A Minute To Midnite show in 2015.
To watch the full video at www.aminutetomidnite.com use this link: https://wp.me/p7f50G-ji4
To read the main article associated with this and mentioned in th evideo use this link: https://wp.me/P7f50G-jhB
Or to watch on Rumble use this link: https://rumble.com/vj48tz-a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising.-why-do-so-few-people-see-it.html
Or on Bitchute use this link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dnr3RKwogfsH/
Important News and Views Update - June 28 2021
2,663 views Jun 28, 2021
aminutetomidnite
45.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JAo67BF2rjE
In the past we have seen totalitarian regimes with despotic leaders rise to rule a country, or a block of countries, but never before have we seen a worldwide dictatorship.
Yet it appears that we are currently heading in that direction via medical decrees (lockdowns, masks, social distancing, vaccine passports etc) and mandatory or “coerced” vaccinations.
Yet few people actually see what is happening. Nor do they see the trans-humanist agenda behind it.
(scroll down to the bottom of the article for Main video)
https://aminutetomidnite.com/nwo-news/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
In the past we have seen totalitarian regimes with despotic leaders rise to rule a country, or a block of countries, but never before have we seen a worldwide dictatorship.
Yet it appears that we are currently heading in that direction.
Here is a link to the article associated with this video
https://aminutetomidnite.com/nwo-news/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
Posted on June 28, 2021 by Tony Koretz
https://aminutetomidnite.com/2021/06/28/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising-why-do-so-few-people-see-it/
https://videos.files.wordpress.com/WNVzjbAK/a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising.-why-do-so-few-people-see-it_m4v_dvd.mp4
About Tony Koretz
A dedicated musician and audio engineer with a passion for all things related to sound and music, with a desire to see these things used for the Kingdom Of God. I have given years to this pursuit and to improving my skills in these areas. Having worked as a tech in the audio side of television, music, voice over, sound effects, sound for video, and all manner of other audio recording, mixing and mastering projects; I began to apply my knowledge of these to the creating of the A Minute To Midnite show in 2015.
To watch the full video at www.aminutetomidnite.com use this link: https://wp.me/p7f50G-ji4
To read the main article associated with this and mentioned in th evideo use this link: https://wp.me/P7f50G-jhB
Or to watch on Rumble use this link: https://rumble.com/vj48tz-a-global-med-dictatorship-is-rising.-why-do-so-few-people-see-it.html
Or on Bitchute use this link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dnr3RKwogfsH/
Important News and Views Update - June 28 2021
2,663 views Jun 28, 2021
aminutetomidnite
45.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JAo67BF2rjE
Keywords
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