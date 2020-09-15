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Twitter Classifies Joe Biden As A Pedophile
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391 views • September 15, 2020
The twitter algorithm will apparently give a warning to users of pedophilia over the Joe Biden clips where he is a bit too close with children. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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