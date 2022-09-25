The people take down the EU flag in Rome and replace it with the Italian one.

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Some time ago, a group of Italian patriots went to EU headquarters in Rome, removed EU flag and replaced it with the Italian one. The squalid threats of Ursula von der Leyen do not scare the Italians and cannot go unnoticed. Italy belongs to the Italian people. Get up Italy !
https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1573608606632742912?t=b0XcWNWiTve1sBbNGwp60A&s=19