Musings With Musicians 1 | Sol Xprsn - Emcee, Author, Holistic Coach | Music & Culture Control

Check it out y'all (funk sol brother!), I have a brand new series that's kicking off titled Musing With Musicians. Why that name? Am I trying to be amusing? haha, well it was amusing looking at some of the etymology behind words like music, but before I get into that, I just gotta say that the conversation I had with Sol was off the hook! And that's exactly why I wanted to get this started with him cuz he's a man who knows what's up in regards to the subject matter I cover. We went much more in depth around his book late last year on Dissolving The Divide if you're interested- it ain't hard to find.Sol Xprsn has a lot of experience & knowledge he brings to the table thru his coaching, music, parenting and now his new book!

Find out more about Sol Xprsn's book, music, projects, videos and services ::::

https://linktr.ee/ufuluchild

Book::

https://www.lulu.com/search?contributor=Sol+Xprsn&page=1&pageSize=10&adult_audience_rating=00&utm_medium=instagram&utm_source=linktree&utm_campaign=%E2%9A%A1%EF%B8%8F+get+your+copy+of+sol%27s+new+book%3A+culture+control





Intro song was from him titled 'Any Questions'. You can listen to that whole track & other dope ones on https://soundcloud.com/11sol26

So this new series I'm looking to get even myself acclimated to is all about interviewing musicians, wordsmiths, and emcees.. I have a handful in mind I want to initially have on and we'll see how things evolve and if any of my hometown and other worldwide underground heros will answer my call.Muse: mid-13c., musike, "a pleasing succession of sounds or combinations of sounds; the science of combining sounds in rhythmic, melodic, and (later) harmonic order," from Old French musique (12c.) and directly from Latin musica "the art of music," also including poetry (also source of Spanish musica, Italian musica, Old High German mosica, German Musik, Dutch muziek, Danish musik), from Greek mousikē (technē) "(art) of the Muses," from fem. of mousikos "pertaining to the Muses; musical; educated," from Mousa "Muse" (see muse (n.)).





The word Muse didn't yield a legit definition & history on etymonline.com.. But Musings had a ton of intriguing synonyms for the word musings like mind's eye, concentration, contemplation, introspection, appreciation, representation, rumination, consideration, meditation.. So that's interesting and works with my monicker AwakenYaMind and the Hermetica in regards to the first Cosmic Law Principle of Mentalism... Gets me thinking a bit actually, haha.. And that's the point of these chats too, as well as letting off as many truth bombs as any of the guests & myself would like, haha, but I'm trying to give the musicians the stage in these in a conversational interview style. My aim is highlighting artists who put out great music with proper beats & lyrics that are positively inspiring & motivational.





I had my skepticism with the word muse for some time and had to clear that out so I can hear it and use it properly, so here we go.. Come to think of it my title Musings With Musicians reminds me of edutainment right? muse/music/amusing.. "My mind's a MUSEum" -Azeem, someone who I'd love to get on. Follow me? I'm not trying to get concepts, semantics or words mused & abused or leave y'all confused.





So much to say right? haha, but that Soundpath To Freedom telegram group is open to join if you want:

and please subscribe to the channel, as it's going to be strictly about music.. I will possibly upload videos like this on there and even some of my mixes, but I gotta check with the team, as we don't want it to get to bloated. https://www.youtube.com/@SoundpathToFreedom





Catch all my videos & contact info now on

https://onegreatworknetwork.comThis website is a mega hub for not just my works, but 80 others that includes legendary truth speakers and some very good personal friends & mentors.





PEACE