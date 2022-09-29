Gov and Private Sector Partner to Inject US Population

**Key Takeaways**
- Government needs a faster way to get vaccines into vials and into the arms of the population.
- Their Goal, inoculate every individual in America. Three hundred and thirty (330) million people with at least 2-4 injection. This equates to 1.3 billion doses of experimental injections.
- The solution, the US regime teamed with Apiject. Together they’ll package hundreds of millions of therapeutics and vaccines in record time.
- RAPID USA & Project Jumpstart are the keys to their prosperity.
- The promise, create pre-filled plastic syringes ready for injection 30 days after a vaccine is available.
- Each syringe contains an RFID tag. It allows health care workers to track when and where injections took place. Mass medical surveillance.
- Jefferies Financial Group raised $1 billion in capital to guarantee the project’s success. It’s a marriage of government and the private sector for world domination. Fascism at its best.
