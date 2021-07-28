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WHO HAS BEEN PULLING THE STRINGS OF FEAR? WITH LAURA DODSWORTH 8TH JUNE @ 17:00
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33 views • July 28, 2021
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Pandemic Podcast
Fear has, as we know, been the key driver underpinning the relentless Covid-19 response and on the Pandemic Podcast we’ve already taken several deep dives into its devastating — and continuing — impact.
But how did the UK Government actually manage to achieve this?
My guest today is Laura Dodsworth, whose new book A State of Fear paints a chilling picture of the strategies and tactics deliberately used to engineer compliance with the raft of draconian measures flowing from Boris Johnson’s first lockdown announcement in March last year.
We will be exploring the roles of the multitude of advisors involved in what at times amounts to an assault on democracy itself, among them SAGE’s SPI-B behavioral psychologists and the Behavioral Insights Team originally set up by David Cameron in 2010 and also known as ‘the nudge unit’.
Pandemic Podcast
Fear has, as we know, been the key driver underpinning the relentless Covid-19 response and on the Pandemic Podcast we’ve already taken several deep dives into its devastating — and continuing — impact.
But how did the UK Government actually manage to achieve this?
My guest today is Laura Dodsworth, whose new book A State of Fear paints a chilling picture of the strategies and tactics deliberately used to engineer compliance with the raft of draconian measures flowing from Boris Johnson’s first lockdown announcement in March last year.
We will be exploring the roles of the multitude of advisors involved in what at times amounts to an assault on democracy itself, among them SAGE’s SPI-B behavioral psychologists and the Behavioral Insights Team originally set up by David Cameron in 2010 and also known as ‘the nudge unit’.
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