RT News September 20, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
88 views • 7 months ago

Sept 20, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Israeli strikes rock southern Lebanon, as the IDF says it targeted over 100 Hezbollah positions on Thursday. An RT correspondent reports from Beirut amid the attacks. The leader of Hezbollah issues a statement accusing Israel of being responsible for the terrorist attacks which killed dozens and wounded thousands when electronic devices exploded across Lebanon. The ultimate sacrifice is made to protest against Israel's war in Gaza - the US media doesn't cover the latest act of of self-immolation in front of an Israeli consulate in Boston. A high-ranking Syrian official confirms in an exclusive interview that Ukraine has been strengthening ties with a Middle East terror group as Kiev's losses mount on the frontlines.

russiawarukrainert
