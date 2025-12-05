BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
As We Prepare for Christmas, I Give You The Unholy Trinity: Islamism, Marxism, & Woke Progressivism
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
67 followers
91 views • 1 day ago

As Christmas approaches—a season meant to mark the birth of Christ, peace on Earth, and goodwill toward all—a growing ideological convergence is reshaping the cultural landscape of the West. This article examines the rising alignment of Islamism, militant Marxism, and anti-Christian progressivism, arguing that despite their differences, all three share a fundamental hostility toward Christianity and the moral framework that shaped Western civilization. From public policy and education to corporate culture and religious expression, the pressure on Christian institutions and beliefs is intensifying. Drawing on historical parallels and present-day examples, the piece warns that this is not merely a cultural disagreement, but a sustained challenge to religious freedom, individual conscience, and the foundations of Western identity. As the holiday season unfolds, readers are urged to consider whether peace and goodwill are truly being extended in both directions.


https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/as-we-prepare-for-christmas-i-give

trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcastcultural revolutiontruthusamediamagawokespiritual warfarereligious freedomfreespeechwestern civilizationsave the westneomarxismcolor revolutionchristian faithfaith under firemarxism exposedtruth over tyrannydefend christianity
