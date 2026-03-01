VAX POISONED MTV VJ STROKES OUT 2-MONTH COMA

**February 3, 2026 (5:56 PM)**

**Post Text:** Not in my recent lifetime did I ever think I would be able to jog at all after the stroke. It’s a slow process, but this is literally a case of mind over matter. Who knows what abilities will return and which will not but I won’t give up trying. It’s a beautiful sunny day and I’ll just focus on the positive things around me. Much love to you all as I continue to share my journey Of hope and strength with you.

**Media:** Includes a short video (0:01 / 0:04).

**Views:** 9,379

**URL:** https://x.com/mattpinfield/status/2018866288198922719





- **August 13, 2025**

**YouTube Video Title:** The Voice of Rock: Matt Pinfield Returns

**Creator:** Rick Beato

**Views:** 149,919

**Description:** In this episode, I talk to Matt Pinfield about his prolific career from radio to MTV to A&R work. We discuss his lifelong obsession with music as well as his miraculous recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

**URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Zbmr36NyskU





- **July 12, 2025 (6:02 AM)**

**Post Text:** Up early every day regardless of anything as I am working day and night trying to regain the feeling in areas that have been effected by the massive stroke in January. Keeping up the fight daily!! Smiling because there were many medical professionals who said I would likely never walk or talk again…but here I am proving that you can never say never.

**Views:** 8,219

**URL:** https://x.com/mattpinfield/status/1944019563747918314





- **May 12, 2021 (6:11 AM)**

**Post Text:** It’s Wednesday morning-time to shoot, and then a travel day for me. Fully vaccinated weeks earlier and ready to go. Hope you are having a blessed week. Start your day thinking about the things you are grateful for- not what you don’t have, and your load will be lighter.

**URL:** https://x.com/mattpinfield/status/1392467408523169792





- **March 31, 2021 (10:03 AM)**

**Post Text:** Waited in line to get my second shot..and it’s done!

**Media:** Includes a photo of Matt Pinfield at a vaccination site, wearing a black "STAY SAFE MAISON SOYENNE Los Angeles" mask under a tent.

**URL:** https://x.com/mattpinfield/status/1377305527424667652