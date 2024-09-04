Prophecies | HARRIS, TRUMP, AND LAKE - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Julie Green Given on September 1, 2024 Delivered on September 3, 2024
9:47 - 18:50
https://rumble.com/v5dgrd5-live-with-julie.html
Perry Stone on Sid Roth (William Brannon 1933)
0-14:14
Ohio Football Reel: https://x.com/derwinlgray/status/1828208034394296479?s=46
Trump Post: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113040286383609648
700,000 People Praise: https://youtube.com/shorts/huX9AbwdBiI?si=-WVmkzT7tiDzgL4h
Netherlands: https://youtube.com/shorts/bWK7XVa_DfU?si=PhvINlsPk32W3n2L
Kim Clement: https://youtube.com/shorts/6M8Oi6GFxBs?si=wEafT2EBRqYIWDAf
Joseph Z September 1, 2024
0-:16
:32 - 7:31
8:23 - 9:49
12:48 - 13:26
18:04 - 18:13
19:19 - 19:58
19:50 - 21:02
23:44 - 24:09
24:24 - 26:14
29:28 - 30:35
43:32 - 44:04
49:24 - 50:07
57:07 - 57:32
https://youtu.be/FSxpBQwjFTY?si=CWyFny3PKbqSsbHr
Joseph Z September 2, 2024
17:28 - 28:04
28:54 - 33:21
38:39 - 39:28
https://www.youtube.com/live/H
