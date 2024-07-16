BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Some very serious questions have to be asked 1) Trump security was warned 4 minutes prior before the shooting
DWP97048
88 followers
88 views • 9 months ago

1) Trump security was warned 4 minutes prior before the shooting 2) you are two to three dozen people where the gunman was physician and people notified the security including the police 3) law enforcement did climb the ladder on the building and then vacated because he didn't have a gun wasn't equipped 4) BBC in London with a reporter in Pennsylvania interviewing a witness for 4 minutes of the shooting which was reported as a sound or Donald Trump fail by the lane stream mainstream multimedia indoctrinating propaganda government funded media called CNN, ABC, bloomberg, you know the likes the congenital liars complicit in the overthrow of the United States traders collaborators treasonous deviant perverts

trumptrunewssome very serious questions have to be asked
