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Choose Your Wages - Proverbs 10:16 (NIV)
16 The wages of the righteous is life,
but the earnings of the wicked are sin and death.
Proverbs Club Commentary
To The Godly: everlasting life.
The wicked? Death.
https://pc1.tiny.us/236drmdf
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