© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: DISTURBING: 5 DOCTORS SURROUND MAN IN HOSPITAL ROOM AND FORCE COVID VACCINATION ON HIM. (STRUGGLE ENSUES) (mirrored)
Follow
10
Share
Report
6608 views • May 29, 2021
WARNING: DISTURBING: 5 DOCTORS SURROUND MAN IN HOSPITAL ROOM AND FORCE COVID VACCINATION ON HIM. (STRUGGLE ENSUES) (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rise Against the Machine at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNE8eH1IcBfA/
Forced covid Injection on man at Dallas Parkland Hospital
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rise Against the Machine at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNE8eH1IcBfA/
Forced covid Injection on man at Dallas Parkland Hospital
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.