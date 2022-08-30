Schools providing your children MEDICAL care... excluding you!!!

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California Legislation AB-1940- Health centers inside school campuses to provide service to the kids without parent knowledge or consent…
The privacy right on the family insurance where the kids get treatment, and the parents have to pay the bill without knowing what the bill is for…
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1940
Open States breakdown
https://openstates.org/ca/bills/20212022/AB1940/
Track the Bill
https://www.billtrack50.com/BillDetail/1453186
Greg Burt
Director
of Capitol Engagement
California Family Council (CFC)
[email protected]
www.californiafamily.org
(949) 244-2080
Promotion:
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold
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Links:
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CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]
Rudy Running for Congress
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
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