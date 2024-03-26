The real video game we are living in!

It’s NOW LAW: The END of Gas Cars

visible light communication

https://rumble.com/v3zh7bg-december-3-2023.html

.

They Hate Us: Amazing Polly Knew What Was Up Back In January 2020

https://semiengineering.com/energy-harvesting-starting-to-gain-traction/

.

https://techhq.com/2023/01/energy-harvesting-visible-light-communications-power-wearables/

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9297232

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/18/7815

.

https://www.computer.org/csdl/magazine/it/2017/02/mit2017020032/13rRUwbs27U

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=8664573

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=8664573

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/8/8/1262

.

Energy Management Integrated Circuit for Multi-Source Energy Harvesters in WBAN Applications

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/QoS-Aware-Energy-Management-in-Body-Sensor-Nodes-by-Ibarra-Antonopoulos/521a4d1f451364d0477e4ec5982d58e34cb4b6d9/figure/0

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXQJqUdM6PY

.

A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0160791X1830188X

.

Blockchain and the future of energy

https://basicitnetworking.blogspot.com/2009/11/osi-layers-peer-to-peer-communications.html

.

https://www.certificationkits.com/cisco-certification/cisco-ccna-640-802-exam-certification-guide/cisco-ccna-the-osi-model/

.

lidar in action

https://www.reddit.com/r/fuckcars/comments/1b0ades/the_first_15_minute_city_in_the_us/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA7OUNr5qLM

.

This Incredible Car-Free Neighborhood is Designed for People, Not Cars – The Result is Amazing!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzxsmAqMMH4

.

289B. 15-Minute Cities - Edmonton's Bold Plan for a Net-Zero City

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3IybP6NxhQ

.

15 Million Merits: The Dark Prophecy of Black Mirror

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpAICeAsEb4

Black Mirror 15 Million Merits - Earning 15 million merits - Best Scene

elbit lanius

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7yIzY1BxuI

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=271859vhzfs

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2kC4dtEfoM

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrYlzMF4WQM

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip_G-eEpynQ

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t152AJcJrNc

.

crowd control electronic warfare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzG4oEutPbA

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqNN9tGb-N0

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU8Djz1OmEU

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf9jC0T010s

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHdNLclmkpc

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHikkj8mjWE