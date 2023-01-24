Mirror. Source

Dr. David Nixon - The Cure? Nanotech Inside Injected AND Uninjected DISAPPEARS with Colloidal Gold https://rumble.com/v26qs00-dr.-david-nixon-the-cure-nanotech-inside-injected-and-uninjected-disappears.html





Quote: "Dr. David Nixon from https://drdavidnixon.com/ joins us to discuss his findings of the Nanotechnology inside of both injected and uninjected individuals, and his findings of how it completely disappears using Colloidal Gold. If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion: https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below: https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA': https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order: https://heavensharvest.com/ "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://tinyurl.com/2p99uwws ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1





Snuff Hill https://tinyurl.com/573ufnvj ~ Blood Hill https://tinyurl.com/ymckkptu ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://tinyurl.com/bdhz7529 ~ Troy River https://tinyurl.com/2p86hv66 ~ Tent City https://tinyurl.com/56hfw4kf

