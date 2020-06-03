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How Odin Lost His Eye – Viking Storytime
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31 views • June 03, 2020
This is the story of how the Norse god Odin, the Allfather, lost his eye. It is read from the 1902 book “In the Days of Giants” by Abbie Farwell Brown. I’ve replaced a few archaic words to make it easier to understand in the current year.
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Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
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