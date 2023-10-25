Create New Account
Israel - Jews who demonstrated against violence against Palestinians beaten by Israeli police
Israel - Jews who demonstrated against violence against Palestinians in front of a military registration and enlistment office were beaten by Israeli police.

Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

israelprotestsorthodox jews

