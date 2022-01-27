Canadian Police On Guard Constable - Is Honored to Protect the Truckers Convoy Protecting Our Rights & Freedom

WHO ARE THE POLICE ON GUARD? -

We are a group of active duty and retired police officers who have assembled to create a haven of truth and justice for all members of law enforcement.

We are a group of active duty and retired police officers who have assembled to create a haven of truth and justice for all members of law enforcement and the public. Over the past year, we have seen the foundation of our country irreversibly damaged.



The unconstitutional Public Health orders in place have resulted in the permanent closure of countless small businesses, the declining mental health of adults and children, and the tainted reputation of Canadian Law Enforcement.



A collective breaking point was reached by many in the police force as we saw Canadian’s fundamental human rights slowly stripped away. We signed up to act as beacons of truth, peace and integrity and we intend to hold fast to that conviction by shedding light on the unconstitutional nature of current Public Health legislations surrounding Covid-19.



Along with our legal counsel, Rocco Galati, we will bring a Court order to the Superior Court of Ontario to clarify the constitutionality of the Covid-19 Public Health orders we are being asked to enforce. We are working diligently to gain even more support and spread the word about our efforts.



We ask that all active duty officers carefully consider the legislations they are imposing and analyze all information surrounding this Public Health emergency with an open and critical mind.



If you have also been questioning current Public Health orders and feel even slightly apprehensive to enforce them, do not be fearful, you are not alone. We urge you to reach out to us via social media or e-mail. You will be supported by a group of like-minded individuals who are standing firmly in support of truth and justice.



Remember your oath and stand with us.