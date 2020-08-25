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FRIDAY - AUGUST 21, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1118421218
EP 2078-9AM DNC OFFICIALLY ADOPTS COMMUNIST MANIFESTO - Their "Platform" Will SHOCK You
After saying how he will be “an ally of the light” and how the election “isn’t a partisan moment” but is about “winning heart and soul of America,” Joe Biden spent most of his time masking how far left his agenda is than revealing it. (He also managed to repeat the lie about Trump’s “both sides” comment after the Charlottesville protests, and his claims that the U.S. is doing worse than any other country when it comes to COVID=19 are bogus.) There’s a reason for the Democrats hide-the-agenda campaign. They know it’s too out of the mainstream for most Americans to stomach. They know that proposing massive tax hikes, a job-destroying $15 minimum wage, “universal” health care, pie-in-the-sky “clean energy” schemes, and fantastically expensive employer mandates, while coddling defund-the-police Marxists, won’t help Biden’s cause. EP 2077-9AM DNC OFFICIALLY ADOPTS COMMUNIST MANIFESTO – Their “Platform” Will SHOCK You – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/31jhkHj
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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