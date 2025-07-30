The Global System Must Collapse to Be Rebuilt | Riccardo Bosi

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/bosi-briefs-premiere-epstein-military-tribunals-global-war-plan-exposed/





The entire global system—financial, political, economic, and cultural—is corrupted and must be dismantled before true rebuilding can begin. JMC explains why merely exposing pedophiles or swapping leaders isn’t enough; the system itself is designed to fail humanity while serving the cabal.





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker. He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951. Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait. He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation. Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines. In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





