The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Mighty Stalks From A Seed Of Faith

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Faith is acting on what you believe. Imagine our actions if we believed in an all-powerful life-giving God!





Nurturing Our Faith

From Intouch Ministries. Get more with the app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3NLz9q9

Almighty God—who protects, provides, refreshes, and renews us—is worthy of our trust.

Proverbs 13:12

Today’s verse gives language to a truth that resonates deep within us all: “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but desire fulfilled is a tree of life.”





Music video credit:

Bride - Until The End We Rock

Put Bride on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3skzp5u

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3NLzFo5

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net