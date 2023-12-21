IDF Raids in West Bank - Israeli units Carried out Operations in Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem & Hebron at Dawn.

A series of raids is ongoing in the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Israeli units carried out operations in Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron at dawn. According to Israeli statements, 20 Palestinians were detained, with eight of them being charged with belonging to Hamas. Arab media traditionally reported the arrests of civilians.

In Jenin and Nablus, clashes broke out between local youth and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. Explosive devices were used but proved ineffective. There were also reports of small arms being used, but no casualties were reported.

Additionally, the IDF press service announced that Israeli security forces confiscated 11 illegal vehicles, weapons, and ammunition. Homemade explosives and materials for their manufacture were also discovered, and they were destroyed on the spot.