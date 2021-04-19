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Anti-Nullification Propaganda: Definitions Matter
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60 views • April 19, 2021
For many people, nullification is a loaded word - primarily due to a government-run education system that’s never taught people the full history of the doctrine. Partisans seem to like it that way and perpetuate these myths by referring to things they don’t like as slavery-supporting nullification - and things they do like as definitely, absolutely “not nullification.”
Path to Liberty: April 19, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 19, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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