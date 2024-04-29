3 lightning bolts in one tree and a burnt needle in a dry haystack

Jeff Snyder





Apr 22, 2024





Here are four videos with plenty of examples that cannot be easily explained within the confines of thermodynamics as we understand it absent some sort of factor like electricity. They do not come with an explanation. Once a person comes to the conclusion that there is something unexplainable here, maybe they can help me figure it out.





----------------------------------------------------





Plasma Fire





Below is a link to a video by Skywatch media that demonstrates the sensors of the Earth's magnetic field fluctuate simultaneously with a surge of ground current electricity. I believe this is the best explanation I have found for these fires. I believe that it can be directed through technology and is happening naturally as a result of weakening and fluctuating magnetic field of the Earth.

Next is a recent video by Healthy American Peggy Hall YouTube channel that has a guest who covers the plasma fire phenomenon and corroborates much of my own findings.

Next is a video showcasing the collector's items that I have cleaned and lacquered for my own personal museum of plasma fired pieces of wood.

Below that is a series of live plasma fire videos, two of them were I educate firefighters on the scene of the fire. Below those are a series of videos showcasing the remnants of what is Left behind after a plasma fire.

When these fires appear in the woods they burn the trees from the inside and leave many other patterns that only occur with this high amount of electricity. When they hit an urban area they burn the houses to the ground while leaving the trees standing and melt the engine blocks, glass and rims from the cars. This energy can be directed in some cases such as the five secret service vehicles of Joe biden's that had their engine blocks melted hours after being returned to the Hertz rental company.

• 5 Secret Service cars destroyed by pl... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqhYa1dSXLE&t=0s





Skywatch media explanation of ground current surge that creates plasma fire:

Watch "Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge" on YouTube

• Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE&t=0s





