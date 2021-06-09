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WHY DOES SEEKING TRUTH GET YOU IN HOT WATER? | CT Radio Show Episode #16 with Sara Stewart
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0 view • June 09, 2021
Originally Premiered May 7, 2019 on YouTube with 4.2K views.
Join Robbie Davidson in New Zealand & Pastor Nate Wolfe in the USA for Episode 16 of Celebrate Truth Radio. Our special guest is Sara Stewart organizer of Truth Quest Calgary 2019.
"You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."
So what exactly is truth? Who can we believe? Is the truth really out there? Join us in our Quest for Truth as we encourage critical thinking in a safe and supportive environment. The "Truth Quest Calgary 2019" Conference will be featuring a panel of riveting speakers with compelling subject matter:
Matt Long is an avid student of the Bible, particularly Genesis and "Literal Biblical Cosmology", and speaks to the question: "Can we believe the Bible? Is there actual evidence for the faith of so many?"
Robbie Davidson is the founder of Celebrate Truth and the organizer of FEIC, and speaks to Scientism Exposed
Mark K. Sargent released a series of youtube videos titled "Flat Earth Clues" and speaks to how the Flat Earth community has advanced in the last 4 years
Emily Pittsford is an author, blogger and speaker, who communicates on gender confusion issues and her personal life experiences
Jared Chrestman is co-creater of the organization "Through the Black" and his main focus is on spiritual warfare education, speaking to the question: "Is there really a battle for our minds?"
Nathan Reynolds is the author of "Snatched from the Flames", the true story of one man's journey to uncover the Family Secrets buried in his blood-stained past
Tickets are on sale now!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-quest-calgary-2019-tickets-58349401631
Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://freedomslips.com
Catch previous shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
Pastor Nate Wolfe - FiredforTruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg
Truth Quest Calgary 2019
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-quest-calgary-2019-tickets-58349401631
#truthquest #calgary #flatearth
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Join Robbie Davidson in New Zealand & Pastor Nate Wolfe in the USA for Episode 16 of Celebrate Truth Radio. Our special guest is Sara Stewart organizer of Truth Quest Calgary 2019.
"You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."
So what exactly is truth? Who can we believe? Is the truth really out there? Join us in our Quest for Truth as we encourage critical thinking in a safe and supportive environment. The "Truth Quest Calgary 2019" Conference will be featuring a panel of riveting speakers with compelling subject matter:
Matt Long is an avid student of the Bible, particularly Genesis and "Literal Biblical Cosmology", and speaks to the question: "Can we believe the Bible? Is there actual evidence for the faith of so many?"
Robbie Davidson is the founder of Celebrate Truth and the organizer of FEIC, and speaks to Scientism Exposed
Mark K. Sargent released a series of youtube videos titled "Flat Earth Clues" and speaks to how the Flat Earth community has advanced in the last 4 years
Emily Pittsford is an author, blogger and speaker, who communicates on gender confusion issues and her personal life experiences
Jared Chrestman is co-creater of the organization "Through the Black" and his main focus is on spiritual warfare education, speaking to the question: "Is there really a battle for our minds?"
Nathan Reynolds is the author of "Snatched from the Flames", the true story of one man's journey to uncover the Family Secrets buried in his blood-stained past
Tickets are on sale now!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-quest-calgary-2019-tickets-58349401631
Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://freedomslips.com
Catch previous shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
Pastor Nate Wolfe - FiredforTruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg
Truth Quest Calgary 2019
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-quest-calgary-2019-tickets-58349401631
#truthquest #calgary #flatearth
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
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