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We Will Not Comply! 2021
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207 views • September 13, 2021
We will not comply! Our Dear commander in thief is losing his patience with the slaves and wants all to take the death shot. There is too many of us. Time to get rid of a few in the land of Goshen.
Music and instruments by my son, MarK Charis Kelley.
Mixdown by yours truly.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
MarK Charis Kelley - SoundWorKs 2021.
Music and instruments by my son, MarK Charis Kelley.
Mixdown by yours truly.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
MarK Charis Kelley - SoundWorKs 2021.
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