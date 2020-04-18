2020 Virus 28 | Ep.22 | A Deeper Look at 5G | Adrian

#Adrian #5G #directedEnergyWeapon#militaryHardware #radarIn this episode we take a deeper look at 5G. It came as a great surprise to me to learn that 5G is military technology, radar and has a host of other thoroughly unpleasant effects. Little wonder that certain councils and countries are preventing install pending further investigation.I would recommend that if you've not already seen this documentary you spend some time working through it.Some links for you:5G Documentary - MUST SEE:orResonance: Beings of Frequency:Mark Steele:Mark Steele wins court case against gateshead council:5G Exposed:International Tribunal for Natural JusticeEmergency 5G: Coronavirus Hearing(note sound quality is ot good in places)Videos about bird deaths and 5G:5G kill's birds and bee's instantly ! and soon there will be 5G antenna's.MORE 5G TREE DEATHS IN GATESHEAD5G MORE TREES DYING IN GATESHEAD / NO WILD LIFE UP NEAR NATURE PARKVideo Of Birds Flipping Out In Houston & Dallas & Great Barrington, MA, & Here's WhyNovember 2018 - Birds Deaths in Holland Related to 5G switch on?5G BIRDS KILLER HOLLAND5G Gigantic health hazard - dr Barrie Trower & sir Julian RoseIf this resonates with you and you feel that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: