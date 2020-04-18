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2020 Virus 28 | Ep.22 | A Deeper Look at 5G | Adrian
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74 views • April 18, 2020
#Adrian #5G #directedEnergyWeapon
#militaryHardware #radar
In this episode we take a deeper look at 5G. It came as a great surprise to me to learn that 5G is military technology, radar and has a host of other thoroughly unpleasant effects. Little wonder that certain councils and countries are preventing install pending further investigation.
I would recommend that if you've not already seen this documentary you spend some time working through it.
Some links for you:
5G Documentary - MUST SEE:
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
or
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YDmviApq7r8J
Resonance: Beings of Frequency:
https://vimeo.com/54189727
Mark Steele:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Mark Steele wins court case against gateshead council:
https://smombiegate.org/britains-first-5g-court-case-and-the-people-won/
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/mark-steele-5g-gateshead-council-15269240.amp
5G Exposed:
https://www.5gexposed.com/
International Tribunal for Natural Justice
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
Emergency 5G: Coronavirus Hearing
(note sound quality is ot good in places)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAPPFOWrHTg&feature=emb_logo
Videos about bird deaths and 5G:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=5g+bird&iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DairUoL8Jtqo&pn=2
5G kill's birds and bee's instantly ! and soon there will be 5G antenna's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZZ82gGoFYE
MORE 5G TREE DEATHS IN GATESHEAD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcysZ65Mpp8
5G MORE TREES DYING IN GATESHEAD / NO WILD LIFE UP NEAR NATURE PARK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U8EZMLMwdg
Video Of Birds Flipping Out In Houston & Dallas & Great Barrington, MA, & Here's Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nejh6Z6__gE
November 2018 - Birds Deaths in Holland Related to 5G switch on?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpCgNKkr0pk
5G BIRDS KILLER HOLLAND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyKcdIf7-LE
5G Gigantic health hazard - dr Barrie Trower & sir Julian Rose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
If this resonates with you and you feel that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
#militaryHardware #radar
In this episode we take a deeper look at 5G. It came as a great surprise to me to learn that 5G is military technology, radar and has a host of other thoroughly unpleasant effects. Little wonder that certain councils and countries are preventing install pending further investigation.
I would recommend that if you've not already seen this documentary you spend some time working through it.
Some links for you:
5G Documentary - MUST SEE:
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
or
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YDmviApq7r8J
Resonance: Beings of Frequency:
https://vimeo.com/54189727
Mark Steele:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Mark Steele wins court case against gateshead council:
https://smombiegate.org/britains-first-5g-court-case-and-the-people-won/
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/mark-steele-5g-gateshead-council-15269240.amp
5G Exposed:
https://www.5gexposed.com/
International Tribunal for Natural Justice
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
Emergency 5G: Coronavirus Hearing
(note sound quality is ot good in places)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAPPFOWrHTg&feature=emb_logo
Videos about bird deaths and 5G:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=5g+bird&iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DairUoL8Jtqo&pn=2
5G kill's birds and bee's instantly ! and soon there will be 5G antenna's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZZ82gGoFYE
MORE 5G TREE DEATHS IN GATESHEAD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcysZ65Mpp8
5G MORE TREES DYING IN GATESHEAD / NO WILD LIFE UP NEAR NATURE PARK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U8EZMLMwdg
Video Of Birds Flipping Out In Houston & Dallas & Great Barrington, MA, & Here's Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nejh6Z6__gE
November 2018 - Birds Deaths in Holland Related to 5G switch on?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpCgNKkr0pk
5G BIRDS KILLER HOLLAND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyKcdIf7-LE
5G Gigantic health hazard - dr Barrie Trower & sir Julian Rose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
If this resonates with you and you feel that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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