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MENSAJE DE ADRIÁN SALBUCHI (Resubido acá)
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10 views • June 08, 2020
Informe especial expuesto en el canal de YTB de "QQ" (Quique Romero)
PSR No.1 - PAN-DEMONIO PANDÉMICO: ¿UNA FALSA BANDERA? - 01Jun2020
Adrian Salbuchi, fundador del PSR (Proyecto Segunda República) - evalúa indicios concretos que apuntan al uso engañoso del la Pandemia Real del Covid-19, para imponer un PANDEMONIO UNIVERSAL a todo el mundo. Señala al gobierno argentino - notablemente: Alberto Fernandez, Cristina Kirchner, Gines Gonzalez Garcia, Axel Kiciloff y Horacio Rodriguez Larreta - como los principales voceros de Enemigos Extranjeros de la Argentina. Este comportamiento vil y traidor deberá ser juzgado por el Pueblo.
PSR No.1 - PAN-DEMONIO PANDÉMICO: ¿UNA FALSA BANDERA? - 01Jun2020
Adrian Salbuchi, fundador del PSR (Proyecto Segunda República) - evalúa indicios concretos que apuntan al uso engañoso del la Pandemia Real del Covid-19, para imponer un PANDEMONIO UNIVERSAL a todo el mundo. Señala al gobierno argentino - notablemente: Alberto Fernandez, Cristina Kirchner, Gines Gonzalez Garcia, Axel Kiciloff y Horacio Rodriguez Larreta - como los principales voceros de Enemigos Extranjeros de la Argentina. Este comportamiento vil y traidor deberá ser juzgado por el Pueblo.
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