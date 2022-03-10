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Tea culture. Franchise of the company "Uncia"
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33 views • March 10, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Nw_QZzAhCw
A film about the franchising of the company "Ouncia". Video production CMCproduction. The video film was filmed in three days, video filming took place in the city of Pushkin. Image video for the brand of the network of tea shops "Ouncia".
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
A film about the franchising of the company "Ouncia". Video production CMCproduction. The video film was filmed in three days, video filming took place in the city of Pushkin. Image video for the brand of the network of tea shops "Ouncia".
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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