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Doctor Mark Sherwood | 9,000 COVID-19 Patients Treated with 0 Deaths
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870 views • September 15, 2021
Doctor Mark Sherwood is a retired police officer and the co-founder of The Functional Medicine Institute which has successfully treated 9,000 COVID-19 patients with 0 deaths.
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,512 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
We Are Under Satanic Attack, But God Has the Trump Card
25 Questions You Must Ask to Clearly Understand the Great Reset / COVID-19 Chaos
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year.
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Bill Gates Spirit Advisor - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Worked to Create Their Own Race - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,512 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
We Are Under Satanic Attack, But God Has the Trump Card
25 Questions You Must Ask to Clearly Understand the Great Reset / COVID-19 Chaos
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year.
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Bill Gates Spirit Advisor - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Worked to Create Their Own Race - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
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