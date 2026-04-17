PEOPLE VS. POISON: ACTIVISTS MOBILIZE AGAINST PESTICIDE IMMUNITY

Food activist Vani Hari (Food Babe) joins Del Bigtree to discuss the growing national fight over glyphosate and the push to shield pesticide manufacturers from liability. With more than 170,000 cancer lawsuits already filed against Bayer/Monsanto over Roundup exposure, Hari is organizing a major rally at the U.S. Supreme Court called ‘The People vs. Poison,’ taking place April 27 in Washington, D.C.





Hari explains why activists, farmers, scientists, and health advocates from across the political spectrum are joining forces to oppose legislative efforts that could grant pesticide companies immunity from future lawsuits. Toxicologist Alexandra Muñoz also weighs in, outlining scientific evidence linking glyphosate exposure to DNA damage and cancer.





As Congress debates liability protections and the EPA prepares its next glyphosate review, organizers are calling on the public to show up, speak out, and join the rally demanding transparency, accountability, and an end to corporate immunity for chemicals linked to serious health risks.