© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Creamy Cashew Pesto Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews
- 1/2 cup GB 100% MCT Oil
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 cups packed fresh basil
- 1 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt
- 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup organic sundried tomatoes
- 1 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Corn (soaked)
- 1 can organic artichoke hearts (chopped)
- 16 oz (1 bag) cooked organic pasta
- 1 cup Mozzarella balls
Instructions:
1. Cook the pasta according to package instructions or until al dente.
2. In a blender or food processor, blend raw cashews with MCT oil, basil, garlic, lemon juice and pink Himalayan salt.
3. Toss the creamy cashew pesto with the cooked pasta along with sun dried tomatoes, organic corn, artichoke hearts and mozarella balls.
4. Serve and enjoy.