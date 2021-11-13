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Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
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185 views • November 13, 2021
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
WATCH: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TmL5qZMQBKK5/
Luke 17:26
“And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days
of the Son of man.”
Note: There were also GIANTS in the land. Before the flood AND AFTER the flood.
Genesis 6:2
“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.”
Satan your Access is Denied!
Come to the Cross of Jesus!
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
John 14:6
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TmL5qZMQBKK5/
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#genetically
#modified
#humans
#DNA
#genetically-modified
jesus,warning,warns,transhumanism,vaccine damage,david,dabid,kjv,genesis,genisis 6,genesis 6:2,nephilim,darkness coming
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
WATCH: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TmL5qZMQBKK5/
Luke 17:26
“And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days
of the Son of man.”
Note: There were also GIANTS in the land. Before the flood AND AFTER the flood.
Genesis 6:2
“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.”
Satan your Access is Denied!
Come to the Cross of Jesus!
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
John 14:6
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TmL5qZMQBKK5/
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#genetically
#modified
#humans
#DNA
#genetically-modified
jesus,warning,warns,transhumanism,vaccine damage,david,dabid,kjv,genesis,genisis 6,genesis 6:2,nephilim,darkness coming
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