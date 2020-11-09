© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serbian Warning _ What Happened When Their Elections Were Stolen in 2000
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • November 09, 2020
Max Igan of The Crowhouse shared this video this morning and I want to re-upload it here. It is a real warning, I have friends who lived through this coup. And friends who grew up under Communism in Romania. This is why we must stand in Peace and Power UP. If America goes down it is the end game, perhaps this is going to happen anyway but we'll be spiritually able to withstand the onslaught.
Original video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=748_YY0TB6E
Max Igan - The Crowhouse: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Original video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=748_YY0TB6E
Max Igan - The Crowhouse: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.