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Dozens Of Women Allege Unusual Menstrual Cycles & Miscarriages After Being Near Recently Vaccinated People
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551 views • April 16, 2021
Internet users are sharing claims by numerous women who say their menstrual cycles have been alarmingly different right after spending time physically close to someone who had recently received a COVID-19 vaccination.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607883e137494025d4bda2ae
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607883e137494025d4bda2ae
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