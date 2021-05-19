What Is the US Preparing Surrounding Communist China?

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In the May 12, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo compared what the US did before the Iraq War with what it’s doing right now surrounding communist China:
evacuating people, withdrawing capital, and withdrawing their technology by American companies;
moving Production lines out of China to Southeast Asia;
making Singapore and Japan financial centers in Asia to replace Hong Kong; and
deploying heavy weapons in India, the Strait of Malacca, the border of Pakistan and India, Bangladesh, and Thailand to completely control the oil transportation routes.
What the CCP cares about is assuring the safety of their illegitimate children and wealth; as for the ordinary Chinese people, the more deaths, the better, they would think, if a war between the US and the CCP breaks out.