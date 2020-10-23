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THE MOST IMPORTANT DEBATE OF 2020
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95 views • October 23, 2020
THE MOST IMPORTANT DEBATE OF 2020
With the presidential election less than two weeks away, #COVID19 has become one of the biggest issues between the 2 candidates. While they both seem to agree that a vaccine will be available, where do the candidates stand on a potential vaccine mandate? Take a look.
#Vote #Election2020 #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #COVID #Vaccines #COVID #DelBigtree #PresidentialDebate
With the presidential election less than two weeks away, #COVID19 has become one of the biggest issues between the 2 candidates. While they both seem to agree that a vaccine will be available, where do the candidates stand on a potential vaccine mandate? Take a look.
#Vote #Election2020 #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #COVID #Vaccines #COVID #DelBigtree #PresidentialDebate
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