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3 Healthiest Salts to Use
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64 views • May 25, 2020
Salt can be a great way to season your food and add tons of flavor to your meals. If you use the right salts, you’re also going to be getting a ton of important trace minerals for your body, such as potassium, magnesium, iron and calcium. Unfortunately, not all salt is created equal, and some are just plain unhealthy, which is why it’s important to make sure that you’re using the healthiest salts available.
My Top 3 Recommendations
1. Redmond’s Real Salt
2. Himalayan Pink Salt
3. Sea Salt
Research on Microplastics in Sea Salt
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.8b04180
My Top 3 Recommendations
1. Redmond’s Real Salt
2. Himalayan Pink Salt
3. Sea Salt
Research on Microplastics in Sea Salt
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.8b04180
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