SHOCKING: Antifa Terrorists Vandalize EVERY Rental Car in Portland – No Arrests, No Consequences!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
364 followers
Follow
1
67 views • 3 days ago

Portland's Rose City Antifa just posted a gleeful blog bragging about sneaking into an Enterprise lot, jabbing awls into EVERY tire, spray-painting the fleet, and disabling vehicles—all because the company rents to ICE. They called it "simple and fun" with "smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts." This is straight-up economic sabotage and terrorism to force political change, yet Portland authorities do... nothing. Businesses flee, jobs vanish, and chaos wins. Is this the future Antifa wants for America?In this rant, I break down why letting these masked vandals escalate means the death of high-trust society. From Portland to Minnesota hotels getting rocked—it's the same playbook.If you're sick of lawlessness celebrated as "activism," smash that LIKE, drop a comment, and SUBSCRIBE for more no-BS reality checks. Wake up before your city becomes the next Portland wasteland! #Antifa #Portland #EnterpriseVandalism #ICE #Terrorism




X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


