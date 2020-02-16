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Woman Was Assaulted by a Psychopathic Police Officer for Being Without a Mask Coronavirus Xi´it Show
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469 views • February 16, 2020
Because the woman didn't wear a mask, the police attacked like a bandit .....
這女人因沒戴口罩，警察形如土匪撲上去就打.....
這女人因沒戴口罩，警察形如土匪撲上去就打.....
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