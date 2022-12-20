THE FALSE FLAGS CONTINUE! - Sabotage On Power Grid As Climate Policies Sink Global Economy!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued false flags on the grid as countless substations, factories and pipelines are mysteriously blown up leading to an exacerbated crisis worldwide.
While Germany is spending half a trillion dollars on keeping the grid up and running alongside other countries firing up coal plants, Biden is spending 8 billion dollars to end coal powered plants in South Africa.
The controlled collapse of western empires is abundantly obvious at this point and they're going for the throat with the so-called "solution" which they've been plotting out for decades. The cashless society, social credit, carbon credit and 15 minute cities essentially creating Climate Lockdowns.
In this video, we break down the layout of this insane attack on humanity.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.