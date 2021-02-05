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Part One: An Important Key to Understanding Biblical Prophecy
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163 views • February 05, 2021
In this video, I discuss the promises made to Abraham, Issac, and Jacob (Israel) and the splitting of the birthright promises made to Judah and Joseph. I talk about the unconditional nature of the promises made to Israel and specifically to Joseph, laying a foundation for a discussion on who the people are who fulfill these prophecies. This is important to understand because it will allow me to show in future sessions how ancient and modern prophecies point to a bright (and not dark) future for America.
If you want to attend the other three sessions live, you can register at https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/biblicalperspective
I'll find a way to post a link for handouts later.
If you want to attend the other three sessions live, you can register at https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/biblicalperspective
I'll find a way to post a link for handouts later.
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