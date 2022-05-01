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My 260lbs Weight Loss Left Me With 20lbs Of Loose Skin | BRAND NEW ME
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206 views • May 01, 2022
SIMPLY tying her shoelaces or walking up a flight of stairs used to leave Catherine struggling for breath. At her heaviest, the childminder from Oklahoma City, weighed 420lbs, wearing a size 6xl pant size. Being treated for numerous medical issues including polycystic ovaries, immune disorders, high blood pressure and diabetes, doctors repeatedly warned Catherine she was putting her life at risk if she didn’t lose weight. Only after multiple warnings and doctors’ insistence that she needed to have a gastric bypass did Catherine discover within herself the reserves needed to lose 260lbs entirely naturally. But Catherine’s weight loss journey is far from over – now awaiting skin removal surgery to remove the estimated 20lbs of excess skin from her body, health complications have meant she has had to delay having the surgery while her body heals from invasive vein removal procedures.
Catherine's GoFundMe page: https://bit.ly/3vxq6k7
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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