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Secession: A Proper Response To A Government At War With The Creator & His Law?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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462 views • December 14, 2020
In America, we are faced with the most wicked government, which is a reflection of the people, we have had in our history. While many propose various forms of military action, we will ask if secession from the union is ethically right or wrong within the moral standard of Christianity, by examining the relationship between God and the civil government, the extent of civil obedience, the morality of civil disobedience, and previous secessions. Bill Evans joins me to discuss this important topic.

See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/secession-a-proper-response-to-a-government-at-war-with-the-creator-his-law/

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constitutionbibletexasmarriagesecessiontim brownsons of libertytexitsetting brushfiresred state talk radiobill evanswar of northern aggressionwar for independence
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