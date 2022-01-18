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BRIANNA KUPFER STABBED TO DEATH IN SHOP- SCUM MEDIA DANCE ON HOT COALS & WONT SAY KILLER IS BLACK
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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62 views • January 18, 2022
⁣Just Another White Girl Slain Who Cares Eh ? The Scummy Media Describe Him as Everything Thats Relative but Leave Out His Race, This Is a Regular Occurrence in the Anti-white Media, How Low Can These Media Corps Stoop Just to Try and Brush Over Such Horrific Events as Murder or Purposely Deceive Those Watching by Constantly Trying to Hide Away These Crimes Against Whites, but When Its the Other Way Around Its a Media Frenzy and Instantly They Do Whatever They Can to Make "Whitey Bad" Global. Absolutely Disgusted in the Media Yet Again. The Comments on the Original Video Shows People Are Waking Up to Some Degree. Link Below.
⁣Authorities Still Searching For Suspect In Tragic Murder Of Brianna Kupfer ---- ⁣https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV-YZzppKUc
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153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy