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NEW: I'M BACK! WITH TOP 5 LIES ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD EXPOSED PART 1
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280 views • April 21, 2021
TRUTH ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD THAT THE MEDIA ISN'T TELLING YOU! ALL THE DRUGS HE HAD IN HIS SYSTEM AND RESISTING ARREST. STARTED AT 5 SO YOU CAN HEAR HIS PRE EXISTING CONDITIONS. 1-4 COMING SOON! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE.
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