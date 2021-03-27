GoogleEarth blacks out the Suez Canal

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Update 10 (27 March / 1630 GMT): 14 tugs working to refloat the vessel. Today’s expected tidal conditions are favorable for the operation. Once refloated, SCA expect to clear transit backlog within 1-2 days. Currently 321 vessels are awaiting transit.